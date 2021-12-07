GM invests in Indiana casting operation for Silverado EV production

General Motors Co. will invest more than $51 million to install new equipment at its Bedford, Indiana, aluminum die casting foundry for drive unit castings on the coming Chevrolet Silverado EV and other current casting applications, the automaker said Tuesday.

GM's electrified Silverado will be revealed Jan. 5, 2022, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where CEO Mary Barra will give a keynote address.

Bedford's renovation work will begin immediately. The plant has already made electric drive unit castings for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup and 2024 Hummer SUV. Production of the Hummer truck starts this month at GM’s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, where the electric Silverado will also be built.

The Bedford plant opened in 1942 and has about 900 hourly and salaried employees to manage semi-permanent mold and die casting processes that produce cylinder heads, cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components and drive unit housings.

