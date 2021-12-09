Electric Chevy Silverado production to start in early 2023, GM says

General Motors Co. will begin building the electric Chevrolet Silverado in early 2023 at Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, GM Executive Vice President Doug Parks said during a virtual chat with Deutsche Bank on Thursday.

GM's first product based on its new electric platform Ultium is the GMC Hummer EV pickup, which is also being built at Factory Zero and will be delivered starting this month.

The Detroit automaker is planning to have 30 EVs launched globally by 2025.

Next year "is a big year for us as we start to launch the first Ultium products and then in '23 you'll see multiple launches and we'll be off to the races at that point," Parks said on the chat.

GM is revealing the electric Silverado at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

