Kentucky tornado disrupts GM Corvette production

General Motors Co. is halting production of the Chevrolet Corvette at its Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky after tornadoes this weekend damaged the plant, the company confirmed Monday.

A Saturday morning tornado caused damage to the Corvette plant, including the roof and an employee entrance, spokesman Dan Flores said, adding a "small number of employees that were onsite are all safe." Automotive News first reported the shutdown as a result of the tornado.

GM has teams working to fix the damage from the tornadoes that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told media Monday killed more than 60 people. One of the tornadoes went through four states on a 200-mile path, multiple outlets reported.

Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV reported no damage to their facilities from the tornadoes.

Staff writers Jordyn Grzelewski and Breana Noble contributed.