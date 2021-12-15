GMC teases coming Detroit-built electric Sierra pickup

GMC teased its coming electric Sierra pickup for the first time Wednesday, noting the truck will be revealed in 2022 and built at General Motors Co.'s Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

The electric Chevrolet Silverado, which will be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, also will be built at GM's only Detroit assembly plant starting in early 2023, a GM executive revealed last week. The Sierra is expected to follow, though GMC hasn't revealed a specific timeframe for release.

GMC first said in July it would have an electrified version of its premium pickup.

The electric Sierra will launch only in the popular upscale Denali trim. GMC now has three confirmed electric vehicles coming: the Hummer EV pickup and SUV, and the Sierra.

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers,” said Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president, in a statement. “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

The first GMC Hummer EV pickups are now being assembled at Factory Zero and should be delivered by the end of the year. Production of the Hummer EV SUV will start in 2023.

