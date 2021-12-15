GM's VP of innovation heading to Delta Airlines

General Motors Co. Vice President of Global Innovation Pamela Fletcher is leaving the company next year for Delta Airlines, the automaker confirmed.

GM plans to fill Fletcher's role, but had nothing to announce Wednesday.

Fletcher will be Delta's senior vice president and chief sustainability officer starting in February, the airline said.

Fletcher has held several electric and autonomous vehicle leadership positions at GM and has helped lead various programs, including: the Chevrolet Volt and Bolt vehicles, Super Cruise technology and Maven car-sharing service.

She's been vice president of global innovation since 2018.

