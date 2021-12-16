GM: Ammann out at Cruise

Dan Ammann, CEO of General Motors Co.'s autonomous vehicle company Cruise LLC, is leaving the company, the automaker confirmed Thursday after financial markets closed.

The abrupt departure of an executive thought by some to be a leading candidate to replace CEO Mary Barra someday comes as the automaker is pivoting hard to electrification and pushing to field autonomous vehicles in a bid for still-unclaimed market share.

GM didn't specify why Ammann, the former president of GM, is leaving the AV company he's led since 2019. Kyle Vogt, Cruise president and chief technical officer, will serve as interim CEO.

The news of Ammann's departure comes after a GM executive recently said Cruise is targeting next year to commercially deploy a self-driving taxi service. It also comes after Wednesday's announcement that Pam Fletcher, GM's vice president of innovation, is leaving for Delta Airlines next year. In 2020, GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara left the automaker to become CFO of San Francisco-based Stripe.

"This is a gut punch as Dan was a key part of the Cruise growth story," said Dan Ives, senior analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a statement. "Cruise has a deep bench but this departure is a surprise to the Street and the timing is not ideal heading into a key 2022 EV year for GM."

GM's stock was down nearly 3% in after-hours trading Thursday.

The Detroit automaker that acquired the self-driving Cruise start-up in 2016 said in addition to the leadership change, it "will accelerate the strategy the company detailed in its recent Investor Day, in which Cruise will play an integral role in building GM’s autonomous vehicle (AV) platform as GM aggressively pursues addressable AV markets beyond rideshare and delivery."

Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board.

At that October Investor Day event, GM projected Cruise could deliver annual revenue of $50 billion by decade's end.

Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst leading Guidehouse Insights, was surprised by the timing of Ammann's departure given how close Cruise is to commercial deployment after previously delaying a 2019 launch of the self-driving service.

"They seem to have been progressing and putting together partnerships that they need and moving towards developing a viable business around automated driving both with robotaxis but also doing stuff on the delivery side, which I think is going to be an important component of building a functional business," he said. "I don't think any of these companies are going to be able to succeed with just one or the other. I think they are going to need both."

Amman, a New Zealand native, came to General Motors Co. as its treasurer in 2010 following the automaker's bankruptcy. Prior to that, he was at investment bank Morgan Stanley. Ammann became GM’s chief financial officer in 2011. He was GM’s president from 2015 to 2019. His responsibilities included overseeing the acquisition of Cruise in 2016, and he finally moved over to lead the autonomous vehicle division in 2019.

Staff writer Breana Noble contributed.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall