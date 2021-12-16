GM Bolt production to remain down through February

General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production will remain down through February at the automaker's Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion, GM said Thursday.

The automaker has been prioritizing the output of new battery modules for the recalled EVs instead of making new vehicles.

GM has mostly kept Orion Assembly production down since it announced the recall of more than 141,000 Bolts for battery fire risk in August. The automaker did reopen the plant for a couple of weeks in November to make replacement Bolts for customers awaiting recall repairs.

“GM has notified employees at Orion Assembly the plant will extend downtime through February 2022 to continue prioritizing recall repairs," GM spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement. "We will continue to inform employees at the appropriate time of any additional production schedule adjustments, as we continue to focus on battery module replacements.”

The Detroit News has learned GM plans to eventually transition the plant to make electric trucks based off of its new Ultium electric platform. The automaker submitted a tax-exemption request to Orion Township this month to invest $160 million for a new battery pack assembly line at the plant.

GM hasn't yet disclosed specifics on its plans for the plant.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall