GM plots mass-market EV push under pressure from plug-in rivals

David Welch

Bloomberg

General Motors Co. has talked up its electric-vehicle plans for years, and even generated buzz by resurrecting Hummer’s gas-guzzling name in the form of an electric pickup truck. Now comes the tough part: selling mass-market EVs.

Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra will take the stage at the annual CES event in Las Vegas next month aiming to reveal how the Detroit automaker can expand beyond the exclusive — and expensive — plug-in luxury offerings and sell more practical EVs to the broader public. She’ll show off an electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup and also talk about two smaller, cheaper SUVs, according to people familiar with the matter.