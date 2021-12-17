GM bids a brusque farewell to the CEO of Cruise. Here's what may have driven that

David Welch

Bloomberg

Surprise! Dan Ammann has abruptly left the CEO role at Cruise LLC, the autonomous driving unit that is majority owned by General Motors Co.

Just two months ago, Ammann played a starring role in GM's Investor Day presentation, where the automaker said it could double revenue to $280 billion by 2030. Ammann explained that Cruise alone could account for at least $50 billion of that $140 billion in growth.