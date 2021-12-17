Corvette production on track to restart next week

General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet Corvette plant is on track to restart production Monday after going down this week because of damage from tornadoes that hit the Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility.

The Detroit automaker said the plant will take a "cadenced" return to production.

"A safe restart of Bowling Green Assembly is our top priority, along with ensuring production of the highest quality vehicles for our customers," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts of our employees at the plant — coupled with the additional assistance from other GM manufacturing locations — restoration efforts of the facility have quickly progressed this week, and Bowling Green Assembly is on track for a cadenced return to work starting Monday, Dec. 20."

