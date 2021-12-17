GM's BrightDrop delivers first electric vans to FedEx

BrightDrop, General Motors Co.'s new electric delivery and logistics business, has delivered the first five vans of an order of 500 to customer FedEx Corp., the company said Friday.

FedEx is the first customer to receive EV600s. The first few will be operated and stored at the FedEx Express facility in Inglewood, California.

BrightDrop, which GM introduced in early 2021, has revealed two electric delivery van options: the EV600 and the smaller EV410.

Both are powered by GM's new Ultium electric platform. The EV600 has an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge and has more than 600 cubic feet of cargo area. The EV410 hass the same range and has more than 400 cubic feet of cargo space. It's designed for more frequent trips with smaller loads.

The larger EV600 will be built at CAMI Assembly in Ontario starting in late 2022. Production of the EV410 is slated to start in 2023 at CAMI.

