GM delivers first electric Hummers to customers

General Motors Co. has delivered the first GMC Hummer EV pickups to customers, the automaker said Friday.

The $112,595 Edition 1 2022 Hummer made at GM's Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center is the first product released on the automaker's new Ultium electric platform.

GM President Mark Reuss told CNBC Friday that the company plans to make 1,200 Edition 1 Hummers and has about 17 ready to go to customers.

"We have a very rigorous quality process, so last night at about 10 p.m. the team opened the gate to ship," he said during an interview on CNBC's “Squawk on the Street." "We're very excited for our customers."

The first electric Hummer pickup was auctioned March 27, 2021, at Barret Jackson for $2.5 million with proceeds benefiting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first responder Stephen Siller. The foundation builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed on the job.

GM revealed the electrified Hummer in October 2020.

It offers features to differentiate it from the crowd, including a crab mode for diagonal driving. The Hummer comes with up to 350 miles of range on a single charge. It has an open-air roof, and a 3.0-second 0-60 sprint when equipped with three electric motors.

GM claims the Hummer EV will generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and deliver 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

GM also plans to deliver a $79,995 version of the pickup in spring 2024. There also will be a $99,995 version coming out in the fall of 2022 and an $89,995 version in the spring of 2023.

A $105,595 Edition 1 Hummer SUV will come in early 2023 with an estimated 300-plus miles of range.

