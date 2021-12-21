GM extends software to '20-'22 models eliminating restrictions on parking, charging

Owners of 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV owners now have access to software that will eliminate the use of cautionary parking and charging restrictions in place since Chevrolet recalled all Bolt electric vehicles for battery fire risk.

The software, previously rolled out on model year 2017-2019, limits the Bolt's maximum state of charge to 80%, allowing customers who haven't received a battery module replacement on their Bolts to resume charging indoors overnight, using the car with less than 70 miles of range, and parking indoors after charging.

Bolt owners can reach out to their dealers directly to get the software update.

GM recalled all Bolts — more than 141,000 — in August after finding rare manufacturing defects that could result in a battery fire. GM has so far confirmed 18 fires globally with only minor injuries and no deaths. The automaker in October started shipping out new battery modules to dealerships to replace old modules on recalled Bolts.

Customers can return to a 100% state of charge only when they receive complete battery module replacements.

