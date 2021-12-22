GM reveals aftermarket package to electrify older vehicles

General Motors Co.'s next year will offeran aftermarket package to electrify older vehicles like a 1972 El Camino SS, the company said Wednesday.

GM, which has pushed its goal of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion for years, estimates that electrification components could bring in $20 billion by 2030.

One of those component sets is the coming Electric Connect and Cruise eCrate Package. Customers work with installers through GM’s electric specialty vehicle modifier (eSVM) program to have engines in older vehicles replaced with an electric propulsion system. Pricing details weren't released Wednesday.

GM’s concept vehicles for this program included the E-10 pickup, K-5 Blazer-E, eCOPO Camaro, and Project X built in collaboration with Cagnazzi Racing’s eCrate Solutions Group.

An electrified 1972 El Camino SS, developed with Lingenfelter Performance Engineering in Brighton, Michigan, was the first independent installation of the concept eCrate package.

The automaker's GM Powered Solutions is also expanding its reach with new electric component offerings for companies to consider alternative powertrains. GM Powered Solutions is a division within GM that works with businesses that require custom, large-volume power solutions for marine, on-road, off-road and industrial applications.

GM Marine, a business unit that sells components to marine companies, is also looking at transitioning its components to support the automaker's electric goals. GM also recently announced a strategic investment in Seattle-based electric watercraft company Pure Watercraft to bring EV technology to the marine industry with the two companies working on commercializing battery electric watercraft.

Beyond that, GM is collaborating with Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. to provide EV components to electrify Textron GSE’s TUG line of baggage tractors, cargo tractors, and belt loaders.

