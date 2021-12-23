Omicron pushes GM to back out of in-person attendance, reveal at CES

Concerns over the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant are prompting General Motors Co. to cancel plans for CEO Mary Barra to give her keynote address in person at the Consumer Electronics Show where she was set to reveal the new electric Chevrolet Silverado, the automaker said Thursday.

"We have decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES 2022 in January," GM spokesman Stuart Fowle said in a statement. "CES is an important technology platform, and we are continuing with our plans on January 5 to share our significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV."

GM isn't the only company to back out on appearing in person during the Las Vegas tech event taking place in January. T-Mobile, Amazon, Meta and Lenovo have all decided not to attend in person, The Verge reported. CES officials meanwhile issued a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 22 stating the event "will be in person on January 5-8 in Las Vegas with strong safety measures in place." Attendees have to be fully vaccinated and it's recommended they get tested before coming to the event.

GM's coming electric Silverado will only be revealed virtually. It's slated to launch in early 2023 at GM's Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.

