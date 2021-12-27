GM Lansing Delta plant to be down for 11 weeks next year for upgrades

General Motors Co.'s Lansing Delta Township plant will be down for 11 weeks next year as the plant goes through facility and equipment modifications for future product, the automaker confirmed Monday.

Next month, the plant will take the weeks of Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 off for the updates, GM spokeswoman Kim Carpenter said. The plant is on a scheduled holiday break this week.

The Lansing Delta plant makes the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse, but last year GM said it would invest $100 million in the facility to relocate production of the GMC Acadia there from the Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant that is transitioning to build electric and gas-powered Cadillacs.

