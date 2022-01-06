GM showcases Silverado, other coming EVs as race to electrify the country intensifies

Detroit — General Motors Co. used the nation's premier Consumer Electronics Show on Wednesday to tout a broadening electric lineup of two SUVs and its prized pickup, intensifying the competition with Ford Motor Co. and EV heavyweight Tesla Inc.

"No other automaker today matches the depth and the range of GM's growing all-electric portfolio," GM CEO Mary Barra said on the virtual CES stage from the Fox Theatre in Detroit. "Make no mistake: This is a movement."