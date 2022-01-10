GM introduces expanded loyalty program, credit card with rewards

General Motors Co. on Monday revealed a new My GM Rewards program and a GM Rewards credit card that allows users to redeem points on vehicle purchases or leases.

GM collaborated with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard on the new credit card.

The new My GM Rewards program launched Monday with no-cost signup to any current or past Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac customers. The program has three membership tiers — silver, gold and platinum —with each tier unlocking higher points. The new rewards program gives users more opportunity to earn and redeem points and offers premium membership tiers. Gold and platinum rewards members can redeem points for GM certified pre-owned vehicles and the points do not expire.

The expanded program also gives members a chance to earn and redeem points for parts, accessories, paid Certified Service, and select OnStar and connected services plans.

My GM Rewards launched in 2018 and today more than 6 million GM customers are part of the program.

Users of the new GM Rewards card can redeem an unlimited number of points toward the purchase or lease of a new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle. They can also redeem points toward the purchase of certified pre-owned vehicles or toward eligible in-dealership GM services.

To apply, go to www.mygmrewardscard.com.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall