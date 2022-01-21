GM to invest $154 million in EV motor component production

General Motors Co. said Friday it will invest nearly $154 million at its western New York Lockport Components plant for electric motor parts production.

GM will renovate the facility and install new machinery for manufacturing the stator module, a key electric motor component. Facility renovations will begin immediately, GM said. The investment is said to add 230 positions between 2023 and 2026.

Lockport Components will continue to build a variety of components that support GM's current truck and SUV production as the plant is prepped for electric motor component production. The plant produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components for GM trucks.

