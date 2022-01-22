What multi-billion dollar investments mean for GM, EVs and Michigan future
Kalea Hall Craig Mauger
The Detroit News
General Motors Co.'s expected announcement Tuesday of two multibillion-dollar projects coming to Michigan would be a much-welcomed boost for the state after losing out on other mega electric vehicle investments.
But the moves to build another battery cell plant and shift an assembly plant to EV production are anticipated as the automaker accelerates its transition to electric-vehicle and battery manufacturing. And analysts say they make sense to be done in Michigan, GM's home state.