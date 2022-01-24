GM

GM to make 'major Michigan investment' news Tuesday

Kalea Hall
The Detroit News
View Comments

General Motors Co. confirmed it will make a "major Michigan investment announcement" on Tuesday with CEO Mary Barra and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in attendance, according to a media advisory sent Monday. 

Opened in 2006, Lansing Delta Township assembly is GM’s newest plant in the U.S. aside from the Brownstown Battery Assembly plant opened in 2009. Lansing Delta has been one of the pioneers of the automaker’s manufacturing technologies in recent years.

The Detroit News first reported Friday GM was preparing to officially make an investment announcement featuring two major electric vehicle transition projects. The two projects total $6.5 billion at two Michigan sites and create 4,000 jobs in the state, according to a Michigan Strategic Fund agenda for a Tuesday meeting where board members will consider offering support for GM's business investment.  

GM and battery partner LG Energy Solution are planning a $2.5 billion investment in Lansing near GM's Delta Township plant for an Ultium battery cell manufacturing site that will support a growing list of coming EVs. 

GM also received a tax abatement for a $1.3 billion investment at its Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion to build EVs, but the investment amount there is expected to total $4 billion. Sources previously told The News the automaker plans to build electric trucks there. 

The announcement will be livestreamed from the Boji Tower in Lansing. 

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall

View Comments