GM to make 'major Michigan investment' news Tuesday

General Motors Co. confirmed it will make a "major Michigan investment announcement" on Tuesday with CEO Mary Barra and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in attendance, according to a media advisory sent Monday.

The Detroit News first reported Friday GM was preparing to officially make an investment announcement featuring two major electric vehicle transition projects. The two projects total $6.5 billion at two Michigan sites and create 4,000 jobs in the state, according to a Michigan Strategic Fund agenda for a Tuesday meeting where board members will consider offering support for GM's business investment.

GM and battery partner LG Energy Solution are planning a $2.5 billion investment in Lansing near GM's Delta Township plant for an Ultium battery cell manufacturing site that will support a growing list of coming EVs.

GM also received a tax abatement for a $1.3 billion investment at its Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion to build EVs, but the investment amount there is expected to total $4 billion. Sources previously told The News the automaker plans to build electric trucks there.

The announcement will be livestreamed from the Boji Tower in Lansing.

