GM intends to hire 8,000 for new tech jobs in 2022

General Motors Co. says it will hire more than 8,000 new technology employees this year as it works to develop its platform technology in a push to become known as a tech company that also makes vehicles.

GM's pandemic-created "work appropriately" strategy allowing employees to have the flexibility to work where they want has helped the automaker compete with big tech companies and expand teams to develop vehicle software, engineer fuel cells and advance electric battery design, the company says.

GM already has started hiring for: fuel cell development, engineering product development, global electrification controls software and electronics, software development, global innovation, manufacturing and manufacturing engineering, IT, GM Defense, engineering product development.

In late 2020, GM set a goal to hire 3,000 new tech employees. The company exceeded that goal and hired 10,000 people with a third hired for tech, software and engineering jobs. Last year, the Detroit automaker hired from more than 3,700 companies and nearly 300 universities across the U.S. and we continue to build on that in 2022.

