GM boosts profit through supply struggle, eyes EVs in '22 and beyond

General Motors Co. saw its way through several supply constraints last year and came out more profitable and ready to accelerate its electric vehicle plans.

GM made $10 billion in net income last year, up from 2020's $6.4 billion despite a global semiconductor shortage that cost the automaker weeks of production at some plants and cut deeply into inventory levels on dealer lots. But with high demand, the shortage also allowed GM and other automakers to sell vehicles at record-high prices, bolstering profits.