GM posts $10 billion profit in 2021

General Motors Co. booked $10 billion in net income last year, up from 2020's $6.4 billion despite a global semiconductor shortage that cost the automaker weeks of production at some plants.

Revenue for the year was $127 billion, up from the $122 billion GM made in 2020.GM met its projected guidance of $14 billion in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for the year.

In the fourth quarter, GM tallied $1.7 billion in net income on revenue of $33.5 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2020, GM earned $2.8 billion in net income on revenues of $37.5 billion.

In 2022, GM expects net income to be in a range of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion and adjusted earnings to be in a range of $13 billion to $15 billion.

The results come after GM earlier this month reported sales of 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, down 13% from 2020 as the automaker battled a chip shortage that crunched inventory levels on dealer lots, especially in the second half of the year. GM fourth-quarter sales dropped 43% in the fourth quarter. The automaker "vastly underperformed the overall market, which was down 21% in the quarter," leading GM's market share to fall to 13.2%, Cox Automotive wrote in a sales analysis this week.

The lack of GM inventory enabled Toyota Motor North America to dethrone the Detroit automaker as the leading U.S. automaker for the first time in 90 years.

GM's net income margins for the year were 7.9%. Pre-tax earnings in GM North America totaled $10.3 billion in 2021. GM International's pre-tax earnings were $827 million.

Ford Motor Co. reports earnings Thursday. Stellantis NV reports Feb. 23.

