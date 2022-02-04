GM agrees to electrify medium-duty trucks with Lightning eMotors

General Motors Co. is collaborating with Colorado-based Lightning eMotors to fully electrify commercial vehicles for use in several applications, including school buses, shuttle buses, delivery and work trucks.

GM has agreed to supply Lightning eMotors with medium-duty truck platforms for the company for the conversion.

“GM’s inclusive approach to electrification is a great match for Lightning’s position and role as a leading powertrain supplier in the commercial vehicle space," Lightning eMotors’ CEO and co-founder Tim Reeser said in a press release announcing the GM deal.

Lightning eMotors has placed an order for 250 vehicles and expects to deliver the first batch by the third quarter this year.

There were 200 vehicles on the road produced by Lighting eMotors as of Sept. 30 and another 1,600 vehicles, powertrains and charging systems on order, according to the company's third-quarter earnings report.

Lightning eMotors has provided "sustainable fleet solutions" since 2009 and has offered zero-emissions options for commercial fleets since 2018, according to its website.

GM spokesman Mark Lubin said in a statement that "the agreement will help provide components to a business that already has an established system and customer base to meet EV demand faster, while GM continues to work on growing its own EV technology and portfolio."

GM did not comment on financials of the deal.

The Detroit automaker is aspiring to have a zero-emissions portfolio of vehicles by 2035. To get there, GM is investing $35 billion through 2025 mostly on electric vehicle development.

Lightning eMotors will electrify the supplied GM platforms at its manufacturing site in Loveland, Colorado.

