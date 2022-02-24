GM International to get new leader April 1

General Motors Co. has appointed Shilpan Amin as its senior vice president and president of GM International, replacing Steve Kiefer, who's retiring after almost 40 years in the auto industry.

Amin’s appointment and Kiefer’s retirement are effective April 1, GM said Thursday.

GM International consists of several global operations outside of North America and China, including South America, the Middle East, Korea, Europe, Japan, Australia, Israel and Uzbekistan.

Kiefer is retiring to focus on ending distracted driving through work with the Kiefer Foundation. The foundation was established in 2016 in honor of Kiefer’s son Mitchel, who was killed by a distracted driver on Sept. 19, 2016.

Amin is GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. GM said it will name a replacement for Amin "soon."

“Shilpan’s experience leading GM’s purchasing and supply chain and his extensive global engineering background uniquely position him to run our international markets and build on the great momentum we have throughout the region,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra in a statement. “His leadership during the global supply chain crisis is a testament to his ability to build relationships and manage complex global issues.”

Amin started at GM in 1996 as a product engineer in advanced product development. He has had several leadership roles in GM’s vehicle engineering and global purchasing and supply chain organizations.

Kiefer spent five years leading GM’s global purchasing and supply chain organization. He started at GM in 1983 and worked as a senior leader with automotive supplier Delphi for more than a decade. He returned to GM in 2013 as vice president of global powertrain.

“Steve has been a valued member and major contributor to the GM leadership team for several years,” said Barra. “Under his leadership we have turned around our performance throughout the international markets. I thank Steve for his many contributions to GM, and I wish him and his family all the best in retirement and in his important work with the Kiefer Foundation.”

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall