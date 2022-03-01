UAW-GM vice president to retire this summer

Terry Dittes, one of three vice presidents for the United Auto Workers and head of its General Motors Co. department, will retire this summer following the union's national convention, he told members in a letter on Tuesday.

The retirement of Dittes, 63, marks the departure of another experienced leader in the union ahead of critical labor negotiations next year with the Detroit Three automakers that are in the midst of historic transformations toward electrification.

His exit at the end of July will come following the union's constitutional convention and ahead of the union's first direct election of the international executive board. Members in November voted to amend the UAW's constitution to change their delegate-based election system to "one member, one vote" after a years-long corruption scandal that resulted in the convictions of 15 people, including two former UAW presidents.

Board positions are four years, and it's tradition within the UAW for leaders to step down by the time they turn 65. President Stephen Yokich in 1999 appointed Dittes to his first international position.

Dittes began his career in the Fisher Body Plant in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1978 and transferred to GM Parts in 1980 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Within the international union, he held leadership roles in the gaming department and joined the executive board as director of New York-based Region 9. He became UAW vice president in January 2018 and led negotiations with GM during the union's 40-day strike in 2019 that saved the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant and scored increased wages.

In his letter, Dittes said he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

"It has been the ultimate privilege to serve as your UAW Vice President," Dittes wrote. "The UAW has changed my life and some of my greatest memories occurred while serving as UAW Staff."

Doneen McDowell, vice president of GM North America Labor Relations, said in a statement: “I appreciate Terry Dittes for his leadership of the UAW GM department. Terry has been a strong advocate for the UAW and his membership and has always placed a high importance on joint activities focused on supporting the UAW team members in our GM sites. We wish Terry and his family the best on his retirement after 23 years of dedicated service to the UAW.”

