GM appoints new leader of global purchasing, supply chain

General Motors Co. has appointed Jeffrey Morrison as vice president of global purchasing and supply chain, effective April 1, the automaker said Thursday.

Morrison will replace Shilpan Amin, GM's new senior vice president and president of GM International, following his predecessor Steve Kiefer’s decision to retire after almost 40 years in the auto industry.

Morrison is currently responsible for GM’s global electrified vehicle hardware development, including overall EV propulsion calibration and driving performance.

“Jeff’s extensive industry and leadership experience, especially in EV product development, procurement and support at the supplier level, positions him to continue the great progress we have made developing stronger relationships with the supplier community,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, in a statement. “This will be critical as we continue to build a strong, scalable and sustainable EV supply chain to support the acceleration of our upcoming EV launches.”

Morrison has more than 25 years auto industry experience and has worked for GM since 2006 leading global engineering, procurement and logistics organizations for the Detroit automaker in the U.S. and Germany. His previous assignments include executive roles in electrical systems and advanced technology, strategic planning, chassis systems and global logistics.

Morrison also spent 10 years before his GM career working various engineering, commercial and consulting roles across the auto industry.

He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

