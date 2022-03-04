GM to donate thousands to help Ukrainians

General Motors Co. is donating $250,000 to the International Rescue Committee, a U.S. nonprofit that responds to humanitarian crises, to help Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion, the automaker said Friday.

GM said it also will match U.S. employee contributions to specific nonprofits up to $50,000.

"These steps are being taken to respond to immediate needs," GM spokesman George Svigos said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor and assess moving forward."

Stellantis NV, maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks, is providing $1.1 million (1 million euro) to help Ukrainian refugees and civilians displaced by the invasion.

Ford Motor Co.'s Ford Fund is making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens.

