GM is beefing up its Washington team. Here's why
Kalea Hall Riley Beggin
The Detroit News
General Motors Co. is making several top-level hires to its Washington team as it seeks to influence Democratic policymakers who share its vision for an electric transportation future.
That might come with big taxpayer-funded incentives the auto industry is seeking to help build out electric-vehicle infrastructure. But the federal largesse also comes with a catch: a heavier regulatory hand that experts say is likely prompting the automaker to strengthen its ranks in the capital city.