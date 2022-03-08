GM to turn EVs into back-up power sources in pilot with PG&E
California-based Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and General Motors Co. said Tuesday they are launching a pilot program to use the automaker's electric vehicles as on-demand power sources for homes in the utility’s service area.
The companies said they will test vehicles with "bidirectional charging technology that can help safely power the essential needs of a properly equipped home."
They expect to test the first vehicle-to-home capable EV by this summer. To make this possible, GM and PG&E will use the bidirectional hardware and software that will enable power to flow from a charged EV into a customer’s home.
The companies are working to scale the pilot to open it up for larger customer trials by the end of 2022.
