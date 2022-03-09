Chevy teases electric Blazer SS available in spring 2023

Chevrolet on Wednesday released a preview of the all-electric Chevrolet Blazer SS that will be available in spring 2023.

The General Motors Co. brand said this will be the first electric Chevy to have a performance SS model. Chevrolet will reveal the Blazer SS later this year. The preview focuses in on the charging port and then switches to the SS tire.

GM showed off its electric Chevy Equinox compact SUV in January.The Equinox will be priced around $30,000 and also available in 2023. Pricing on the Blazer hasn't been released.

