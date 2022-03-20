From sleepy Spring Hill to booming EV center: How GM has changed this farm town

Spring Hill, Tennessee — Rolling farm hills lined by white crossbuck fences are still what residents here see as they drive past General Motors Co.’s sprawling plant created more than 30 years ago to build now-extinct Saturns.

But just beyond those hills over the last year, a new building is rising as part of GM’s $2 billion investment to build electric vehicles, specifically Cadillacs, in the farm town-turned-auto town where change feels constant.