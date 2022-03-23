GM's Corvette plant down temporarily because of supply constraint

General Motors Co.'s Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is down this week as the automaker deals with a supply constraint, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The temporary downtime is not the result of the semiconductor shortage that has been affecting automakers since the beginning of 2021. The automaker did not specify what parts it's short on for Corvette production.

"Due to a temporary parts constraint, Bowling Green Assembly will take downtime the week of March 21 on both first and second shift," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement. "Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate further impacts and we expect to resume regular production the week of March 28."

GM currently has no plants down as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

Automotive News reported the production stoppage earlier Tuesday.