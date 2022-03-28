GM creates new organization focused on commercial growth

Steve Hill, vice president of General Motors Co.'s Chevrolet brand, will lead a new organization within GM focused on commercial growth, the automaker announced Monday.

The new Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations organization will oversee cross-brand activities that strengthen the company's brands and position in the market, GM said Monday.

GM's fleet, U.S. sales operations and EV retail innovation teams will report to Hill.

“The Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations organization is well positioned with this leadership team to drive continued growth and profitability for our dealers and GM, while stewarding our transition to an all-electric future,” said Steve Carlisle, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America.

Hill has led Chevrolet since 2019. Scott Bell, president and managing director of GM Canada, will move to the U.S. and take over Hill's former position. Marissa West, executive chief engineer for GM's global mid-size truck, medium duty truck and van operations, will replace Bell in Canada.

Hill, Bell and West move over to their new jobs on April 1.

