GM's BrightDrop announces new names for its EV products

BrightDrop, the General Motors Co. startup focused on offering electric delivery options, is changing the names of its products, the company said Friday.

The EV600, a long-range electric delivery van with 600 cubic feet of cargo space, will now be the Zevo 600. And the EV400, a smaller electric delivery van with 400 cubic feet of cargo space, is now the Zevo 400.

BrightDrop chose Zevo because it contains "zero emissions vehicle" or ZEV and "electric vehicle" or EV and it's a play-off “zero," which is a reference to GM’s "Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions, and Zero Congestion" vision.

The company's EP1, an electric cart, is now the BrightDrop Trace. Trace is "e-cart" spelled backwards.

BrightDrop's upcoming software platform also will receive a new name soon.