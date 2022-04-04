GM resumes Bolt production after months of downtime for recall

After months of downtime, General Motors Co. restarted production of its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV Monday at its Orion Assembly plant, the company said.

"Production of the Bolt EV/EUV resumed today, as planned," GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said in a statement. "We’re excited to have The Bolt EV/EUV back in the market.'

GM halted production of the electric cars after it issued a recall in August 2021 on all Bolts, more than 141,000, for a battery fire risk. The automaker and supplier LG Energy Solution identified two battery manufacturing issues, a torn anode tab and folded separator, as the root cause of fires that occurred in Bolts. Since then, GM has confirmed 18 Bolt fires globally.

The automaker kept the Lake Orion plant mostly down to prioritize new battery modules for recalled Bolts. GM did reopen Lake Orion briefly in November to make new Bolts for customers needing transportation during the recall repair.

GM is continuing to replace battery modules in recalled Bolts.

LG Electronics Inc., LG Energy's affiliate company, has agreed to front $1.9 billion of the $2 billion estimated cost to recall and repair the Bolts.

