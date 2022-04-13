GM to restart truck production in Fort Wayne next week

General Motors Co. said it will restart production of its light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks next week at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, plant after a two-week supply shortage shutdown.

“We can confirm that Ft. Wayne Assembly (Indiana) will resume full production on Tuesday, April 19," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement.

The plant has been down the weeks of April 4 and April 11 as a result of the semiconductor shortage affecting automakers since early last year.

GM's other light-duty truck plant in Silao, Mexico, remained in operation. Production of heavy-duty trucks in Flint and Oshawa, Ontario, was not affected either.

