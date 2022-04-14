GMC teases new Canyon, confirms off-road trim option

GMC on Thursday teased an image of the next-generation Canyon midsize truck and confirmed it will offer an AT4X trim level.

The Canyon will be the second vehicle in GMC’s lineup with the AT4X off-road trim.

The current generation Canyon debuted in 2014 and since then GMC has upgraded the pickup to include the AT4 trim and an off-road performance package. Last year, GMC revealed the Canyon AT4 concept last year, which offers several off-roading and overlanding accessories.

The next-generation Canyon AT4X teaser image shows its badging, rocker protectors and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

GMC will reveal the next-generation Canyon, including Canyon AT4X, this summer.

