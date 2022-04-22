A BrightDrop electric delivery van set a Guinness World Record with this trip

BrightDrop, General Motors Co.'s new business focused on electric delivery vehicles, and FedEx have achieved the Guinness World Record title for greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge, the companies said Friday.

The BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van, driven by FedEx driver Stephen Marlin, went 258.85 miles from New York City to Washington on Wednesday. The Zevo 600 was transporting a shipment of Full Circle cleaning products from the company's headquarters to a MOM’s Organic Market.

Guinness confirmed the record with Andy Glass, adjudicator, stating: “This accomplishment is a perfect example of the extraordinary efforts taken to make a difference for the environment and a fitting way to commemorate Earth Day 2022."

BrightDrop delivered its first electric delivery vans to FedEx in December after completing its first production builds of the Zevo 600. In one year, BrightDrop has received more than 25,000 EV production reservations, including 2,500 from FedEx.

BrightDrop has so far shown two electric delivery vehicles: the recently renamed Zevo 600 and the smaller Zevo 400. The company also has an electric cart called the Trace.

