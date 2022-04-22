GM donates 50 Chevy Tahoe SUVs to aid humanitarian push in Ukraine

General Motors Co. this week donated 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs to assist in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as the war with Russia there continues.

The Detroit automaker said it partnered with the global shipping company Maersk, which donated the transport of the vehicles. The vehicles entered Ukraine through a Polish military logistics hub in Rzeszow, Poland, near the Ukraine border.

From the logistics hub, the Polish authorities coordinated the transport across the border to the Ukraine Government. The large SUVs will assist with humanitarian aid in the region.

Beyond this vehicle donation, GM has donated $250,000 to support humanitarian aid in the region and matched U.S. employee contributions up to $50,000 to specific nonprofit organizations.

GM Canada also conducted a matching program for employee donations, up to $20,000, to specific nonprofit organizations.

Earlier this week, GM said it's extending the suspension of its Russia business, affecting most of the 66 employees there who will be offered separation packages. The Detroit automaker — which suspended vehicle imports and commercial activity in Russia on Feb. 28 — will not be able to provide aftersales support in the country.

