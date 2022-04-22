Parts shortage halts production of Chevy Corvette next week

Production of the Chevrolet Corvette at General Motors Co.'s Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant will be shut down next week due to a temporary parts shortage unrelated to the global semiconductor shortage, the company confirmed Friday.

"Due to a temporary part constraint, Bowling Green Assembly will take downtime next week (week of April 25) on both first and second shift," spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement. "Our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with suppliers to mitigate further impacts on production and we expect to resume operations the week of May 2."

The production halt comes after the plant halted production the week of March 21 also due to an unspecified parts shortage that was not related to the global semiconductor shortage affecting automakers since last year.

