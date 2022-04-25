Move over, little red Corvette: Chevy's electrifying its iconic sports car

General Motors Co. is electrifying its iconic sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette, GM President Mark Reuss announced Monday.

Reuss wrote in a LinkedIn post that GM moved the Corvette team into the electric vehicle space at the automaker's Warren tech campus.

The electric Corvette, based on GM's new Ultium EV platform, will be offered as early as next year, Reuss said. Names and additional details on the product will be released at a later date, he added.

Chevrolet released a teaser video about 30 seconds long of the electric Corvette that shows how quietly it can perform.

Crosstown rival Ford Motor Co. released the electrified version of its Mustang, the Mach-E, in late 2020. The vehicle has performed so well for the Dearborn automaker that its increasing production capacity for it.

Ford in December 2021 said it will use its entire Cuautitlan plant in Mexico for production of Mach-E. The company plans to increase production of Mach-E there starting in 2022 and expects to reach 200,000 units per year by 2023 for North America and Europe.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall