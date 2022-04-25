GM offers energy recovery system on Ultium products, expanding range

General Motors Co. is announcing a standard feature on its Ultium-based EVs that repurposes waste energy from the battery to increase range.

The waste energy can also reduce what's needed for heating, increase charging speed and encourage sportier driving, GM says.

Energy recovery is available on all current Ultium vehicles and is planned for future Ultium models.

The overall electric-vehicle system produces heat that GM's new Ultium platform can recover and store, the automaker says. The platform also captures humidity from inside and outside the vehicle, including passenger body heat. It can then distribute the energy to heat the vehicle's interior.

This recovery process, the company says, reduces the need to power the vehicle's functions from the battery, which extends the range of GM’s EVs by up to 10%.

The energy recovery system also precools the propulsion system to aid the GMC Hummer EV to go 0-60 mph in about 3 seconds, according to GM

The Ultium energy recovery system's development dates to GM’s first electric vehicle, the EV1, produced in the late 1990s.

