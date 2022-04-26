GM earnings dip, revenue climbs in first quarter amid supply issues, inflation

General Motors Co. booked $2.9 billion in net income in the first quarter of 2021, down slightly from last year's first-quarter profit of $3 billion amid inflation and continuing supply issues affecting the auto industry.

Revenue from January to March were $36 billion, up from the $32.5 billion GM made in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes came in at $4 billion, around last year's $4.4 billion.

In 2022, GM expects full-year 2022 net income in a range of $9.6 billion-$11.2 billion and is reaffirming its guidance for adjusted earnings in a range of $13 billion to $15 billion.

GM's net income margin for the quarter was 8.2%.

The results come after GM earlier this month reported sales of 512,846 vehicles in the first quarter this year, down 20% from last year as slumping supply continued to limit inventory.

Again, Toyota Motor North America surpassed GM's sales with a total of 514,592 sales reported in the first quarter for a 14.7% year-over-year decline. Last year, Toyota dethroned GM as America's top-selling automaker. The Japanese automaker outsold GM by more than 114,000 vehicles in 2021.

Ford Motor Co. reports its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Stellantis NV reports its revenues and shipments on May 5. The transatlantic automaker will report earnings for the first half of the year on July 26.

