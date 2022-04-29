Corvette production back on May 2 after 1-week halt

General Motors Co.'s Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chevrolet Corvette plant will reopen May 2 after it was shut down this week for an unspecified supply shortage, the automaker confirmed Friday.

This week's production halt, which was unrelated to the global semiconductor shortage, came after the plant's production was down the week of March 21. That shutdown was also due to an unspecified parts shortage that was not related to the semiconductor shortage affecting automakers since last year.

