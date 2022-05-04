GM, mobility analytics company to develop road safety application

General Motors Co. and INRIX Inc., a mobility analytics company, said Wednesday they are collaborating to develop an application that will provide transportation officials with safety data.

Safety View by GM Future Roads and INRIX is a cloud-based application available first in the U.S. that gives insights using crash, vehicle and vulnerable road user information.

“General Motors has outlined a vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, and each day we take a critical step forward in turning that vision into reality,” said Alan Wexler, GM senior vice president, strategy and innovation, in a statement.

The automaker last year introduced GM Future Roads, a technology platform focused on providing data analytics for insights to create safer roadways.

Transportation professionals can get access to Safety View's safety and demographic datasets and use data to identify hazardous roadway sections.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@bykaleahall