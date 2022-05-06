'We want to be ahead of the game': Detroit area firefighters get crash course in handling EV blazes

Detroit — When firefighters gather around a Chevrolet Bolt EUV with its hood popped, what they see are the vibrant orange high-voltage cables they know can be dangerous.

But the point of this electric vehicle lesson on a rainy Friday at the Detroit Regional Training Center isn't to make firefighters wary of this propulsion system, it's to prepare them for it because, as trainer Ron Butler told firefighters, fear "impedes your progress, your forward movement. It affects reasonable thinking."