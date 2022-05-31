GM Defense expands into Canada

General Motors Co.'s GM Defense LLC is expanding its business into Canada, the company said Tuesday.

GM Defense will use GM Canada's existing relationships to offer solutions to Canada's military, security and government customers.

Bradley Watters, the new vice president of international business development for GM Defense, and Pete Johnson, its new vice president of integrated vehicles business development, will lead military customer engagements in Canada and other international locations.

On Wednesday and Thursday, GM Defense will showcase some of its solutions at Canada's global defense and security trade show hosted by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries in Ottawa.

The automaker formed GM Defense in 2017 after partnering with different branches of the military on different power and propulsion projects.

The business most recently was awarded a $36.4 million contract to build heavy-duty Suburban SUVs for the U.S. Department of State.

Other awards GM Defense has received include a $214.3 million contract from the U.S. Army for Infantry Squad Vehicles.

