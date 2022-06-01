Chevy slashes Bolt EV, EUV prices to under $30K

General Motors Co. is slashing prices on its Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV for model year 2023 to spur more electric vehicle adoption.

The 2023 Bolt EV will start at $26,595, down from the 2022 starting price of $32,495. The 2023 Bolt EUV will start at $28,195, down from last year's starting price of $34,495. Both prices include dealer freight charges.

"This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," Chevrolet spokesperson Shad Balch said in a statement. "As we’ve said, affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles."

The 2023 Bolt EV 2LT trim is priced starting at $29,795, down from last year's $35,695 starting price.

The 2023 Premier trim level on the Bolt EUV is priced at $32,695, down from model year 2022's $38,995.

The Redline Edition is available on EUV only and is $495 for both LT and Premier trim levels. It features:17-inch gloss black painted aluminum wheels with red accents, a black and red Bolt EUV badge, red accent decals on outside mirror caps and a jet black leather interior.

Chevrolet reintroduced the Bolt EV and EUV to the market this year after halting production and sales starting last August amid a mass recall on the products for battery fire risk.

In early April, Chevrolet marketing director Steve Majoros told reporters the brand expected "record numbers of sales and production for '22 and we see '23 being bigger than '22."

Production of 2023 model year Bolts will start this summer.

